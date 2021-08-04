OKB Market Capitalization Achieves $1.13 Billion (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, OKB has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.13 billion and approximately $488.11 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can currently be bought for about $18.88 or 0.00047413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00061168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015378 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $338.89 or 0.00850897 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.99 or 0.00095380 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

Buying and Selling OKB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

