Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $260.47.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $273.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 329,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 562,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,839,000 after purchasing an additional 84,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at $179,498,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

