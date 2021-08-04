Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. On average, analysts expect Olink Holding AB (publ) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olink Holding AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.