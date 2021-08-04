Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.16 million. On average, analysts expect Olink Holding AB (publ) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) stock opened at $36.31 on Wednesday. Olink Holding AB has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.67.
About Olink Holding AB (publ)
Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.
