Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO Sells $2,838,333.12 in Stock

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $2,838,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OLLI traded down $3.75 on Wednesday, reaching $88.86. 21,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,532. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

