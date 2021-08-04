ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) CAO Sells $21,040.60 in Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $21,040.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.67. 7,819,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,529,923. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price objective on ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

