ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,358,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned 0.32% of ON Semiconductor worth $51,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,283 shares of company stock worth $552,931. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ON traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,034. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. ON Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $45.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.91.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ON. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

