OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Position Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 302.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 978,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735,909 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.10% of OncoCyte worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in OncoCyte by 22.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $572,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 12,223,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte stock opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $438.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 6.49. OncoCyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 1,123.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. Analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.71.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

