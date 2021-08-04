ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1,005.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ONE Gas by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ONE Gas by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded down $1.59 on Wednesday, hitting $73.29. 1,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,044. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. ONE Gas has a 52 week low of $65.51 and a 52 week high of $82.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.81.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.04%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.