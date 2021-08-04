OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $7.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research raised OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $26.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.57 and a beta of 0.40.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $126.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.