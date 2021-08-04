OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Down to $7.46

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $6.63. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 5,073 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on OCFT. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OneConnect Financial Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.43 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.42.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $126.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,093 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 219.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,993,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,249,000 after buying an additional 2,055,386 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 15.0% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,458,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,562,000 after buying an additional 189,826 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 31.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,828,000 after buying an additional 318,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 102.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 892,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after buying an additional 451,086 shares during the last quarter. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

