OneLedger (OLT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $96,281.00

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. In the last seven days, OneLedger has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. One OneLedger coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OneLedger has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $96,281.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OneLedger alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00060863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00015513 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.91 or 0.00808046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00042466 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00091720 BTC.

OneLedger Profile

OLT is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OneLedger is oneledger.io . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

OneLedger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneLedger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneLedger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.