OneMain (OMF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of OneMain (NYSE: OMF) in the last few weeks:

7/28/2021 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $64.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $72.00 to $77.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $72.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/23/2021 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $65.00 to $72.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

7/2/2021 – OneMain had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OneMain stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $61.18. 2,675,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,539. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.16 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OneMain by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,271 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in OneMain by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 559,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 130,140 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $1,911,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $926,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter worth $995,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

