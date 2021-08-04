Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,162 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of Ontrak worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ontrak by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ontrak by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ontrak in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ontrak by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

Ontrak stock opened at $26.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $500.28 million, a PE ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.89. Ontrak, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $28.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ontrak, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ontrak from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

In related news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $2,731,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,866 shares of company stock worth $12,664,228 over the last quarter. 53.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ontrak Company Profile

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

