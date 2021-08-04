Open Governance Token Trading Up 6.8% Over Last Week (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, Open Governance Token has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000918 BTC on exchanges. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $237,031.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

