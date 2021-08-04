Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) will report $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Open Text’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Open Text posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Text will report full-year earnings of $3.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Open Text.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Barclays downgraded Open Text from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James set a $59.00 target price on Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Open Text by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,817,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,374,000 after purchasing an additional 157,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 13.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,591,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,479,000 after acquiring an additional 791,058 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Open Text by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,807,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $236,954,000 after buying an additional 49,046 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Open Text by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,126,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,657,000 after purchasing an additional 409,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,638,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,714. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Open Text has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.98 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.2008 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.57%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

