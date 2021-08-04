Opium Price Tops $1.75 (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 4th. During the last week, Opium has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Opium coin can now be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00004488 BTC on major exchanges. Opium has a market cap of $7.27 million and $83.05 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00047217 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00101182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00143281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,191.31 or 1.00605846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002674 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.72 or 0.00841280 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Opium

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Buying and Selling Opium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

