Oppenheimer Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of VKTX opened at $5.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.90. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $10.09.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Matthew W. Foehr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $113,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,250 shares in the company, valued at $376,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 106,922 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,115,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after acquiring an additional 8,556 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 90,936 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,584,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 502.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 360,676 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRÃ), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.