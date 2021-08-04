Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hubbell in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $8.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.45. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hubbell’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hubbell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.75.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $201.26 on Wednesday. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $131.09 and a 12 month high of $202.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.92.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,046,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Hubbell by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Hubbell by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 137,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,683,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

