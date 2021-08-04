Oppenheimer Comments on Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ceragon Networks in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ceragon Networks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of CRNT opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $6.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.67.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,151,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,568,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 17.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,348,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 77.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 508,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.