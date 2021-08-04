Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Barnes Group in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.51.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of B stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $57.64. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $321.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth $733,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth $11,398,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 693,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 108,172 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barnes Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Barnes Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,587,000 after acquiring an additional 23,548 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.