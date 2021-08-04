Oppenheimer Increases Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $500.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PAYC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $428.65.

NYSE PAYC opened at $400.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $362.81. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $257.87 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. Analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total transaction of $7,745,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $944,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

