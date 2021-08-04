Oppenheimer Trims Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Target Price to $190.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $195.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZBH. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.75.

NYSE ZBH opened at $153.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $129.15 and a 52-week high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.65.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 425,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,426,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.2% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

