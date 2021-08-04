Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target Raised to $28.00 at Barrington Research

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Option Care Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.89 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 40,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.59 per share, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,338.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher purchased 10,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 in the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 12.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Option Care Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 222,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

