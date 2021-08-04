Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Gap Down to $21.29

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.29, but opened at $20.27. Option Care Health shares last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 45,585 shares.

OPCH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.59 per share, with a total value of $703,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,760 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Shapiro purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $40,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,825. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 53,355 shares of company stock worth $922,938 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 377,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 44,959 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 946,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 83,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

