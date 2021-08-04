ORAO Network (ORAO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.36 Million

ORAO Network (CURRENCY:ORAO) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. In the last week, ORAO Network has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ORAO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. ORAO Network has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $278,697.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ORAO Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00046039 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00101142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00144211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,497.39 or 1.00186435 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.82 or 0.00845308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORAO Network Coin Profile

ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork

ORAO Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ORAO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ORAO Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ORAO Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ORAO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ORAO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.