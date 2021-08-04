OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) PT Raised to $15.00

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $13.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on OSUR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OraSure Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

OraSure Technologies stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.26 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,873,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,560,000 after acquiring an additional 841,547 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 634,826 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,575,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,972,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after buying an additional 624,524 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,404,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,396,000 after buying an additional 70,409 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

