OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.41, but opened at $11.30. OraSure Technologies shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 26,331 shares.

The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.

OSUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 18.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 123,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in OraSure Technologies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 71,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $816.03 million, a PE ratio of -158.83 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.13.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

