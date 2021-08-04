Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.14. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 7,840 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$40.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pierre Alexandre sold 114,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$99,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,700.

About Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD)

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

