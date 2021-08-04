Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 12,540 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Accenture were worth $42,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.44.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,644,208.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $317.26. The stock had a trading volume of 49,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,957. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $298.52. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $321.00. The stock has a market cap of $201.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

