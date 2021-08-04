Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 12,690 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,690 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $20,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $339,852,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,972.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 116,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,129,000 after buying an additional 112,955 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,387,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 252,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,454,000 after buying an additional 75,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 773.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 83,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,903,000 after buying an additional 74,021 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.20.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IDXX stock traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $700.29. 9,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,622. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $627.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.54 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a PE ratio of 82.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.91.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

