Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 15,330 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in 3M were worth $25,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in 3M by 103,772.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $490,349,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 94.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after buying an additional 867,458 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after buying an additional 781,642 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

3M stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $197.50. 125,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,493. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $149.66 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In related news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

