Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 17,917 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $44,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,353,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.38. 212,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,235,331. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $128.71 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $177.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.