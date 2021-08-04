Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $21,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $971.64, for a total transaction of $488,734.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Leonard sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,141 shares of company stock valued at $30,088,535 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $5.41 on Wednesday, hitting $994.20. 11,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,974. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $911.81. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $633.29 and a 12-month high of $1,001.00. The company has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.71, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $916.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $940.26.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

