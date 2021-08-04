Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 1,280 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $21,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,831,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Public Storage by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Public Storage by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.73.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $305.80. The stock had a trading volume of 44,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,309. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $301.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Public Storage has a one year low of $186.23 and a one year high of $316.95. The stock has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

