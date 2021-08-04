Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 408,909 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 161.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 408,909 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $102,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 288.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.06.

JPM stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,443,494. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $460.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

