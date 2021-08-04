Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,368 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $21,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after acquiring an additional 83,027 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Biogen by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 target price on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $337.63. 37,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,953. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

