Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,911 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Moderna were worth $26,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 380.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 51.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA traded up $40.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $427.04. 945,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,958,732. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.47. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.21 and a 52 week high of $386.98. The stock has a market cap of $171.47 billion, a PE ratio of 327.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.48, for a total transaction of $581,621.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $581,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $344,425,832.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,716 shares of company stock valued at $73,727,436 in the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

