Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,017 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 54,509 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FedEx were worth $28,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 16,450 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,908,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 22,215 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $15,325,618. 8.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.70. 90,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $169.20 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $296.64.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.