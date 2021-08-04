Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,336 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $21,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 638.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 263,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 227,887 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 128,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,965 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Summit X LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 7.8% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 857,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,114,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.18. 215,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,965,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.79. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.43.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

