Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $27.54 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,610 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $27,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $714,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.93. 226,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,862. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $79.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

