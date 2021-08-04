Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $28.08 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intuit were worth $28,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after buying an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after buying an additional 505,137 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,559,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 568,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,888,000 after buying an additional 264,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU traded up $5.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $536.13. 28,783 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,532. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $488.13. The firm has a market cap of $146.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.37 and a 1 year high of $534.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.83.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

