Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $38.92 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $38,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.75.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.13. The company had a trading volume of 112,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,412. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $166.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.04. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $141.34 and a one year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

