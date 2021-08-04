Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $60.76 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,232 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $60,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in International Business Machines by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $2,511,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 35.9% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 28,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $142.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,696. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.91. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $127.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

