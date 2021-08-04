Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $84.33 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 223.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,045,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412,883 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.9% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $84,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.41. 1,629,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,669,364. The stock has a market cap of $329.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

