Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $24,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. South State CORP. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.20. 80,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,069,378. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.47. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $117.25 and a one year high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

