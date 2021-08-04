Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,547,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,669 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.39% of Owl Rock Capital worth $22,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $77,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 206.8% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

ORCC traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $14.30. 11,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $221.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 104.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 43,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $613,773.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,804,553 shares in the company, valued at $575,344,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Of The University Of C. Regents sold 124,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $1,855,355.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,139,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,563,876.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,106,300 shares of company stock valued at $16,075,232. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

