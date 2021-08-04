Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,784 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $41,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,482,436.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,106,402 shares in the company, valued at $22,271,221,932.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 914,387 shares of company stock worth $210,826,193 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY traded up $10.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $266.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,721. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.61. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $259.37. The company has a market capitalization of $255.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.27.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.