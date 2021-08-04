Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 813,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 144,608 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 0.8% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Micron Technology worth $69,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 23.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.61.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,488,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,703,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,960,400. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

