Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 267,422 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,914,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 267,422 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.8% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Intel worth $163,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its position in Intel by 0.3% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the first quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, May 17th. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

INTC traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.94. 545,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,647,974. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.07. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

