Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300,986 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,986 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $50,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $115.15. 234,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,921,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $203.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.19. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 150.27% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.72.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

